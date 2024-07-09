Albert Lea takes next steps on Blazing Star Landing project with Kwik Trip

Updates on the Blazing Star Landing project

(ABC 6 News) – After approving the sale of a portion of the Blazing Star Landing to Kwik Trip for a new store location, the city of Albert Lea is taking the next steps.

It’s been on their agenda for months, and so it was for Monday’s meeting with the issues of grants and cleaning up the landing.

The city will take care of cleaning up the landing before Kwik Trip takes over.

To do this, the city needs to lock down the necessary funding. City Manager Ian Rigg said “we’re looking at $130,000 for site cleanup and approximately $180,000 for cleanup of the soils where we’re creating the infrastructure.”

With that funding, the city can finally move forward in the project.