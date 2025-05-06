Albert Lea summer concert series returns

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday, the City of Albert Lea announced the dates and bands performing at its “Thursdays on Fountain” summer concert series.

The series returns to Fountain Lake Park starting May 29 and will run every Thursday until August 28. Held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., the free community event invites people to enjoy live music in downtown Albert Lea’s beautiful lakeside setting.

Each week will feature a different artist or band, bringing fresh sounds and lively entertainment to residents and visitors.

This year’s lineup includes:

May 29 – Eclipse

June 5 – Albert Lea Community Band

June 12 – Robby Vee (Eddie Cochran Weekend

June 19 – In the Fields

June 26 – Evan Riley

July 3 – Melissa Schulz Music (Food, 7:30pm start time, following the parade)

July 10 – Ron & Steve Unplugged

July 17 – Papa Greezy (Crazy Days)

July 24 – Patchouli

July 31 – Music at the County Fair

August 7 – Holly Day Music

August 14 – Root River Jam

August 21 – Lost in Austin

August 28 – Flashback (Food on Fountain)