Albert Lea starts work on downtown restrooms, among other projects

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea shared updates on some ongoing construction projects, including new restrooms near the Splash Pad.

Downtown restrooms

Groundbreaking has started for new restrooms near the downtown Splash Pad on North Broadway Avenue in Albert Lea. With Albert Lea Public Works providing most of the labor, the project cost is $178,000, much less than the $250,000 budgeted for the project.

Sibley Avenue and Marshall Street reconstruction

Storm sewer replacement is wrapping up, and next comes the contractor transition to the sanitary sewer replacement, followed by watermain installation. Both are expected to be completed next week, and the contractor will then begin replacing water and sewer services.

11th Street reconstruction

Sanitary sewer replacement began earlier this week and it is expected to be finished by next week. After that, the contractor will begin work on the watermain replacement.

Seventh Street and Winter Avenue reconstruction

Crews have placed sod on both streets, and installed manhole and water valve covers to match the finished road surface. The paving subcontractor is expected to install the final pavement layer in June.

City Arena

Contractors are building the framework for the expanded lobby, working on interior remodeling, and installing solar panels on the Colstrup Rink roof.

Aquatic Center

Electrical updates are complete, and the water-heating systems are operating. The pool is set to open on June 6th, weather permitting.