Albert Lea sees significant drop in crime

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department (ALPD) says the city saw its biggest decrease in crime in 2024 in the last seven years.

The 2024 crime data, which ALPD received this week, shows crime dropped 19% last year since 2023.

Police say crime has been steadily declining in recent years, but this is the biggest decrease since the department began using its current reporting system in 2017.

In comparison, crime decreased 1.9% in 2023 over 2022.

The decrease in crime in 2024 is both due to how many people in Albert Lea experienced a crime and the total number of crimes reported, which was 923.

2024 is the only year since 2017 where the number of crimes reported was less than 1,000.

“This crime data doesn’t lie, it doesn’t mislead anybody, it’s, it is what it is. Albert Lea is a relatively safe place to live and reside and we woulld hope that businesses and residents would love to come and join us here as a result of it,” said JD Carlson, Director of Public Safety with ALPD.

Police saw the decline both in serious crimes, such as assault, and less serious crimes, such as vandalism and drug violations.

Larceny thefts still remained the most reported crime in the city last year at 193 offenses, but even that was a 33% decrease from 2023.

Officers say much of the drop in crime is due to successful crime prevention strategies and targeted enforcement efforts, as well as increased police presence and community policing to deter potential criminals.

ALPD also credits the aging population of Albert Lea, residents and businesses investing in improved security measures, such as cameras and alarm systems, and community initiatives that address the root causes of crime, such as poverty, unemployment and lack of education.