Albert Lea School Board selects district’s next superintendent

(ABC 6 News) — Albert Lea School Board unanimously voted Dr. Steven Heil as the district’s next superintendent at a meeting Monday night, a press release said.

Heil is the current superintendent of St. James Public Schools. The Albert Lea School Board expects to approve a contract with Heil at a board meeting on Monday, April 7, according to the release.

“There are two types of great superintendents,” board chair Dave Klatt said in the release. “Ones that work great with people and superintendents who are great with school finances. I believe Dr. Heil offers Albert Lea Area Schools the best of both these qualities.”

Heil is also one of three finalists for the Byron Public Schools superintendent position.