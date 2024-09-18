Albert Lea Safety Day at Morin Park

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Today was the 4th year of Safety Day. It’s the city’s local version of National Night Out.

A lot of preparation goes into this family friendly event.

“The rec, police, fire department and we meet starting pretty much the beginning of the year,” Albert Lea Recreation Coordinator Dani Bakken said.

It’s not just those three that make the day so special, it was also a chance for local businesses to get in on the fun.

They provided family friendly activities for everyone that showed up to Morin Park.

From a balance beam, to running the fire departments obstacle course, there was something for everyone.

“We try to bring in new things each year, different activities for kids to do,” Albert Lea Police Sergeant Tim Harves said.

One of many fun activities included this money catching inflatable by Arcadian Bank.

First responders and organizers said seeing the community come together makes all the hard work worth it.

“Making connections will the community is what we do and this is a great event to for us to be able to do that,” Sgt. Harves said.

Officials say they hope more people and businesses come out and continue to grow the event every year.