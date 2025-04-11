Albert Lea Recreation Office makes temporary move

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Albert Lea’s Recreation Office is on the move, at least for a while until the arena construction at Lake Chapeau Drive is finished.

The office is moving into the City Garage, which is located at 414 Commercial Street. Those heading to the office are asked to use the main entrance on Madison Avenue.

The office will be closed on Monday, April 14 while the transition is made.

Regular office hours will then be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. following the move.