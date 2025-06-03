Albert Lea Recreation hosting daily summer park activities for kids

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – At a time when child care can cost a family an arm and a leg, the Albert Lea Recreation Department is coming to the rescue with daily activities in multiple parks across the city, all summer long.

From arts and crafts to outdoor games, the department is doing everything it can to get kids out of the house and into the great outdoors.

“It just gives kids an opportunity to come to their local playground and hang out with kids or meet new kids,” says Albert Lea’s recreation coordinator, Dani Bakken.

The program has been around for years, but for the last four, under Bakken’s guidance, the program has been attempting a resurgence since shutting down during COVID.

Sam Charron is the recreation assitant this year, but has working as a park leader for the last several years.

“We’ve done activities all the way from tie dying, water balloon fights, arts and crafts, different trips to the pool,” she says. “This year we’re adding things like going to the nature center and going to just the state park here in town. So I’m excited for those new add-ins.”

More than just offering a chance for kids to have fun outside, it can be a god-send for some parents by providing much needed childcare at a very affordable price – free.

Lacey Karsjens’ two daughters are checking out the program for the first time this year.

“(It’s) been a great option for our family as I’m able to drop them off, go to work, and I feel like they’re safe here,” Karsjens says. “And it gives them that opportunity to be provided the care at a lower cost.”

“It gives baby sitters, nannies, parents, anyone that might just need a break during the summer months a place to bring the kids,” says Charron.

The programs run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, with each week having a different theme.

Only certain parks will be open on certain days so for a full breakdown of when and where you can find activities check the list below or visit the Albert Lea Recreation Facebook page for weekly updates on upcoming activities and trips.