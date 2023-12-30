Albert Lea rec facilities open house

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In Albert Lee, an open house is being planned for the public to learn more about the proposal to renovate the city’s rec centers.

The city is considering long term maintenance projects that could cost up to $10.9 million with more than $8 million of that cost expected to be covered by taxpayers.

The projects would include renovations at the splash pad, the city arena Aquatic Center and Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

The open house is set for Jan. 4, 2024, at the City Arena from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.