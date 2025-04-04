Albert Lea Public Library to present program on history of women in ALPD

(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea Public Library is inviting the public to Bring Your Own Lunch and Learn with the program “Women of the Albert Lea Police Department.”

The program will be held on Thursday, April 10 and is being presented by Sgt. Jason Taylor. The program will run from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Council Chambers on the top floor of City Hall.

The program will offer a chance to learn more about the history and impact of the women who have served in ALPD.

There is no registration or fee required to attend.