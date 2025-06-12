Albert Lea prepares to celebrate 4th of July Jamboree next month

(ABC 6 News) – With Independence Day now less than a month away, Albert Lea is gearing up for its annual Fourth of July Jamboree.

The event, hosted by the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, the multi day celebration from July 3-6 promises a full lineup of events, food, music, and family fun.

Festivities kick off on Thursday, July 3rd, with food vendors open from noon to 8 p.m. in the North Broadway Parking Lot. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds, ending at Central Park. There will also be the Bayside Ski Show at Edgewater Bay at 7 p.m., live music from Melissa Schulz at 7:30 p.m., and a Block Party at Harold’s Bar at 9 p.m.

Friday, July 4th, features a flea market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., food vendors, the Bayside Ski Show, and a classic car show on Broadway from 1 to 4 p.m. The Pelican Breeze Cruise kicks off at 6 p.m. and the evening wraps up with a Street Dance at 7:30 p.m. There will be another cruise at 9 p.m. with a fireworks show an hour later.

The Boat Parade on Fountain Lake kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 5th. Festivities wrap up on Sunday, July 6th, with more food vendors, flea markets, and a final Pelican Breeze Cruise at 1:30 p.m.