(ABC 6 News) — The City of Albert Lea is getting ready to ring in the new year a little bit early.

This Friday, December 27, the Rock on Ice New Year’s Bash will be taking place at the City Arena. Uptown Sound will be playing music, and there will be contests throughout the night.

Everything gets underway at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. with ice skate rentals at $5.