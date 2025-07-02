Albert Lea prepares for July Jamboree

(ABC 6 News) — A fun-filled weekend celebrating freedom is getting ready to take place in Albert Lea.

The July Jamboree starts Thursday, July 3 and runs through Sunday, July 6. It has food, music, family fun, and of course, fireworks in the city’s historic downtown.

There will even be Bayside Ski Shows, the Pelican Breeze boat cruises, and a parade both on land and on the lake.

“Something new that the Pelican Breeze is doing on Albert Lea Lake is that they are doing a firework cruise, so you can actually get on the Pelican Breeze at night right before the fireworks get let off on the 4th, and watch the fireworks right from the Pelican Breeze at Albert Lea Lake,” said Holly Babcock, the executive director of the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The fireworks show will take place on Friday, July 4 at 10 p.m.