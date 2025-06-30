Albert Lea Police and Fire fill empty Public Safety Director role

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea’s police and fire departments are undergoing leadership changes following the retirement of the city’s Public Safety Director.

Instead of filling the role left by J.D. Carlson, the city has eliminated the role, and appointed new leadership to both departments to take up his duties.

Former Deputy Police Chief Darren Hanson has been promoted to Chief of the Albert Lea Police Department after 30 years of service to the community. The city says he played a vital role in ALPD receiving the gold award for excellence in law enforcement management five years in a row.

Police Chief Darren Hanson, City of Albert Lea

In a statement, Hanson said “It’s an honor to lead the Albert Lea Police Department – a department that has invested in me and helped shape the leader I am today. I’ve learned a lot from those who came before me, and now it’s my responsibility to equip the officers who will carry this department forward into the future.”

Lieutenant Darin palmer has also been promoted to Deputy Police Chief for ALPD. He’s worked for ALPD since 2000, and served at the regional SWAT command leader for seven years.

Deputy Police Chief Darin Palmer, City of Albert Lea

Hanson said that Darin “has a proven ability to strengthen the operational effectiveness of every team he’s been part of. He understands how to bring people together, focus on priorities, and get results. His leadership will be a great asset as we continue to grow and adapt as a department.”

In Albert Lea Fire Rescue, Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske has been promoted to Fire Chief. He has served with ALFR since 2014.

Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske, City of Albert Lea

In a statement, Laskowske said “We have such a good relationship with all the departments and work well with each other. I am excited for the opportunity and ready to get rolling with the new structure.”

Captain Bart Berven will step into the role as Deputy Fire Chief. He joined ALFR in 2003 and is a strong advocate for the reassurance program, helping develop it into the Help Connect Community Alliance.

Deputy Fire Chief Bart Berven, City of Albert Lea

When talking about Berven, Laskowske said “Bart’s knowledge base is awesome. He and I think differently, have different mindsets so it’s great to run ideas past each other and see different aspects of an issue.”

Now, the new police and fire chiefs will report directly to the city manager, instead of the public safety model that had been in place since 2012.