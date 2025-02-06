Albert Lea outdoor ice rinks reopen
(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, the City of Albert Lea announced its outdoor ice rinks are reopening.
Beginning Wednesday evening, rinks at Academy, Hayek, and Lakeview were open from 4-9 p.m. They will continue to be open daily.
Here is the warming house schedule for the rest of the week:
- Thursday, February 6: Lakeview rink, 5-8 p.m.
- Friday, February 7: Hayek and Lakeview rinks, 5-8 p.m.
- Saturday, February 8: Academy, Hayek, and Lakeview rinks, 1-8 p.m.
- Sunday, February 9: Academy, Hayek, and Lakeview rinks, 1-8 p.m.