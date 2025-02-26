Albert Lea organization working to help those struggling with addiction

(ABC 6 News) — Sean and Hillary Doss spent years in and out of active addiction, even at times landing in prison from charges related to their drug use.

But now, they are working to educate the community on the dangers of substance use and how harm reduction can save lives.

Sean said substances were all he knew, and was in and out of addiction for 25 years.

“I grew up, my mom was a user, crack, heroine, alcohol. I had crack in my veins when I was born in ’85 and I lived through the crack epidemic,” Sean said.

During his most recent time in prison he decided it was time for a change, so he learned about his addiction and was given the tools to help him stay clean.

“While peeling back those layers, I realized that my using was just a symptom. It’s wasn’t the end all be all,” Sean Doss said.

Before getting out, he and his wife, Hillary, decided they wanted to be the change in their own community.

So they founded Bigger Impact Through Education, an organization devoted to educating people on addiction and bringing resources to help prevent overdoses from happening.

Inspiring people who also used to use substances with them.

“The people who used with us know how deep we were in that life, so for them to see us, where we are now, truly is inspiring for them,” Hillary said.

They’ve held community events and have even become a certified Naloxone Access Point to reverse the effects of an overdose.

Being able to have Naloxone on hand has been a life saver for many, including Hillary’s own sister, Heather Schneider.

Schneider accidentally overdosed on morphine after she was prescribed it by her doctor.

Hillary found her sister actively overdosing, so she immediately gave her a dose of Naloxone and called 9-1-1.

“I realized I was dying. I busted my face, and everything. When I first woke up and I kind of came to it and then I’d fall back asleep and come to it I was like ‘I’m dying.'”

After a long recovery, Heather said she is still alive because of the life saving drug.

For Sean and Hillary, getting to save even one person from an overdose or helping someone get through their addiction, means they’ve done their job.

“If we can start with one person, and then that person can effect the next person, then that’s all that matters,” Sean said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration Hotline can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) at any time.

A list of Naloxone access points can be found here.