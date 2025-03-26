Albert Lea narrows search for next superintendent with Wednesday interviews

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, the Albert Lea Area Schools school board held interviews for the remaining candidates vying to be the district’s next superintendent.

Interviews were held in one-hour increments for all three candidates: Mike Neubeck of Byron Public Schools, Mandy Fletcher of Blue Earth Area Schools, and Dr. Steven Heil of St. James Public Schools.

In the process, the school board narrowed its search to two candidates: Fletcher and Dr. Heil. Neubeck is no longer in consideration according to the district.

The school board will post the meetings on Wednesday here.

The school board has scheduled interviews for the two finalists beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 31.