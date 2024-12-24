Albert Lea mother says her son was assaulted, threatened by other students; demands accountability

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea mother is demanding answers and accountability after she says her son was assaulted while in class at the Area Learning Center (ALC), and then threatened with more violence shortly after.

Amy Reyes says her son received two messages on Snapchat Friday, the same day she says two of his fellow students attacked him.

“Two gentlemen, again assault my son while he’s sitting at his desk attending school,” she said.

One of the messages was a video, showing two guns.

The second promised to shoot him at school, and then shoot up his house.

It’s the second time in a week Reyes says her son, a 17-year-old student at the ALC, has been attacked.

While both resulted in suspensions, this time, Reyes says it’s not enough.

Despite police taking the video and message from her son, she says it was radio silence.

“That’s all I know,” she said. “No one has contacted me telling me what’s going to go going forward, what plan there is to keep him safe.”

In fact, it wasn’t until after ABC 6 reached out to Albert Lea police that Reyes got the phone call she had been waiting for.

Officers told her they were considering charges against the students responsible for the assault, but the investigation was still ongoing and no other details could be provided given those involved are minors.

That was the same message shared with ABC 6 over the phone.

ABC 6 also reached out to the school district but was told no one was available because of the holiday break.

With no guarantee her son will be safe, Reyes has turned her attention back to the school.

“This is a school that toddler’s attend, this is a school where preschooler’s and kindergartners attend,” she said. “I want to ensure that the little ones that are attending this school, their safety is being thought of. I want to ensure the other students attending this school, their safety is being thought of and they’re safe.”

Reyes also said she intends to press charges against the other students involved and wants to see the school take the threats seriously.