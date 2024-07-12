Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray takes the crown in cook off

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, July 11th, a cook off was held in Albert Lea during which Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray, Austin Mayor Steve King, and ALPD Sergeant Tim Harves put their grilling skills to the test.

In the end, Mayor Murray came away with the victory in the cook off, which was put on to benefit STARS mentoring, a program that empowers local students to make positive life choices and develop their full potential.

Sergeant Harves came in second place while Mayor King finished third.

For more information about STARS, click here.