Albert Lea mayor, Austin mayor, and ALPD to go head-to-head in a cook-off

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday evening, it will be a battle of the mayors behind the grill in Albert Lea.

From 5-7 PM, a cook-off between Albert Lea mayor Rich Murray, Austin mayor Steve King, and Albert Lea PD will take place at the North Broadway parking lot.

The event is to raise money for the STARS mentoring program, which serves rural community kids.

Admission fee is $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 10 and under.