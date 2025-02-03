Albert Lea man to appear on firearm charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man faces firearm assault and machine gun conversion charges Monday, Feb. 3.

Isaac Bonilla, 21, is scheduled to begin his jury trial on one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of prohibited possession of a machine gun conversion kit.

According to court documents, Freeborn County Court alleged Bonilla pointed a gun at a woman at an Albert Lea motel in January of 2024.

Court documents allege law enforcement found a “ghost gun” with a standard magazine, two BB pistols, a Glock extended magazine, 28 rounds of 9mm ammunition, six Glock switches, an AR-15 “Upper,” and a 3D printing filament in the room.

Court documents allege that the Glock switches are used to make semi-automatic pistols into fully automatic machine guns.

Bonilla’s trial was scheduled to begin with jury selection at 8:30 a.m