Albert Lea man killed in two-vehicle crash Tuesday night, family starts GoFundMe

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man was killed and four others were injured after a crash Tuesday night, according to a crash report from Minnesota State Patrol (MSP).

The incident happened on Highway 71 in Windom, MN around 6:30 p.m.

According to the report, the man killed was identified as 28-year-old Hunter Tim Allan Schwartz of Albert Lea. Schwartz was driving a 2018 Kia Sportage and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The other car was a 2023 Buick Enclave being driven by a 42-year-old woman, identified by the MSP report as Amy Pigman from Odin, MN. Pigman had three boys in the car with her, a 12, 13 and 14-year-old.

Schwartz was heading southbound on the highway, while Pigman was going northbound. The two vehicles collided near 510th Avenue, according to the report.

Pigman and the three boys sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were brought to Windom Hospital for treatment.

Schwartz was brought to Windom Hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The Schwartz family has started a GoFundMe for support. If you would like to donate, click HERE.

The road condition was snowy and icy at the time of the crash. Airbags were deployed in each vehicle.

Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Windom Police Department, Windom Ambulance, Lakefield Ambulance, Windom Fire Department and Windom DOT all responded to this crash, according to the report.