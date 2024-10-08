Albert Lea man killed in motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man was killed after a motorcycle crash that happened in Oak Grove, MN, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

ACSO says several emergency services in the area responded to the crash around noon on October 5. It happened near the 3200 block of Viking Blvd NW.

A woman, who has only been identified by ACSO as an adult female, was driving eastbound on the street when her SUV reportedly hit a stopped motorcycle from behind.

The motorcycle was being driven by 49-year-old Kelly Linder of Albert Lea. Linder appeared to be waiting to make a left turn, according to ACSO.

First responders tried to administer life saving measures, but Linder died at the scene.

ACSO says it is investigating the crash with assistance from Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they become available.