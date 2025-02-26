Albert Lea man in court for allegedly hitting someone with his car

(ABC 6 News) – Lancelot James Marcks will appear in court tomorrow after allegedly hitting a man with his car on December 4th last year.

According to court documents, the victim says Marcks hit him with his car, and then threw a rock at him. The victim and his girlfriend, the mother of Marcks’ child, were at his house to confront him over alleged threats he made of abducting the child.

Another witness confirmed the victim’s account, saying Marcks’ turned his car around to strike him after he tried taking a picture of his license plate.

Albert Lea Police found marks on the car consistent with the account.

Marcks now faces a felony charge of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.