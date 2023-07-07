Albert Lea man faces homicide charges in death of toddler

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man faces homicide and neglect charges after the death of a toddler.

Austin Michael Navarro, 24, was arraigned Friday afternoon on charges related to the death of a 2-year-old Thursday, July 6.

According to Albert Lea police, first responders went to 504 James Avenue before noon Thursday after a 2-year-old boy was reported as unresponsive after falling down apartment stairs.

The child, identified as Ahziyas Bellemy Solo-Dampha, was breathing and taken to Mayo Clinic Health Center in Albert Lea, where he later died from injuries.

The child’s mother told police she had just returned home from work, and Navarro was home with Solo-Dampha and an infant.

First responders saw Navarro leaving the scene with the infant. Albert Lea police pursued Navarro, conducted a traffic stop, and arrested him on suspicion of child endangerment and driving after license revocation.

According to Albert Lea police, a suspicious death investigation determined that Solo-Dampha’s death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

Albert Lea police say theyare seeking 2nd-degree murder and other homicide charges against Navarro.