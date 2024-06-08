Albert Lea man dead after fatal crash involving a semi truck

(ABC 6 News) – A man died early Saturday morning as a result of a fatal crash involving a semi in Freeborn county.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on I-90. The semi truck and the Chrysler were westbound when they collided at Mile Post 160.

The driver of the Chrysler, 24-year-old Oscar Ramirez from Albert Lea, died in the crash. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and it is currently unknown if alcohol was involved.

The driver of the semi truck had no reported injuries.