Albert Lea man dead after apparent fall from building

(ABC 6 News) – An investigation is underway by the Albert Lea Police Department after a man appeared to have fallen from a building early Monday morning.

At around 6:16 a.m. on Monday, April 7th, officers responded to a report of a man found at the base of a building at 800 Fourth Avenue South.

The 54-year-old man appeared to have fallen from an upper-story window, according to police. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say foul play is not suspected, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety. An investigation is ongoing, and any potential witnesses are asked to contact ALPD at 507-377-5200.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin are notifed.

This is a developing story.