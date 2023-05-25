Albert Lea man charged with multiple stabbings incompetent to stand trial

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man accused of stabbing three people at an Albert Lea apartment, then another in jail was declared incompetent to stand trial in Freeborn County Court Wednesday.



CK Kyle Kasio was accused of stabbing three sleeping men at an apartment building on E Main Street in May of 2022.

He turned himself into police later the same day, and was charged with two counts of 1st-degree assault and three counts of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Freeborn County law enforcement later claimed Kasio stabbed another prisoner at the Freeborn County Jail in the arm while he was in bed, then walked into a common area and tried to stab a second man in December of 2022, according to court documents.

Freeborn County Court ordered a competency evaluation in January of this year, and determined that he was not able to participate in his own defense May 24, according to court records.