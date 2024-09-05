Albert Lea man arrested for alleged hit-and-run

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man was released from Mower County’s jail Wednesday after an alleged hit-and-run.

Adam Ly Haas, 32, faces a charge of gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation–bodily harm, driver leaves scene of crash; as well as assorted traffic violations.

Austin police took Haas into custody Aug. 29 after responding to a hit-and-run crash at 8th Street and 8th Avenue SW.

A man in a white Honda told police a man ran the stop sign, struck his vehicle, and fled the scene.

Police located Haas, who matched the suspect’s description, in the 600 block of 8th Avenue NW.

Court documents claim Haas did not have a valid driver’s license.

Haas was released from the Mower County Jail Sept. 4.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23.





