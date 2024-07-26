Albert Lea man appears on school park indecent exposure charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man appeared in Freeborn County Court Friday on two charges of indecent exposure at Sibley School Park.

Mauricio Gutierrez Espana, 29, made a first appearance on two counts of gross misdemeanor indecent exposure in the presence of a minor under age 16.

According to court documents filed July 26, Albert Lea police responded to a call about a man exposing himself at the school park the previous evening.

An officer spoke to an adult, who said two children ages 12 and 13 reported a man touching himself in their view, and pointed law enforcement toward Gutierrez Espana.

Gutierrez Espana allegedly told police he had not exposed himself to the children, but said they had been playing near him that afternoon.

Police took Gutierrez Espana into custody Thursday evening. He is scheduled to appear again on the charges Aug. 8.