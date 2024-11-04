Albert Lea man accused of breaking liquor store windows

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man is accused of damage to property after an alleged attempt to break into a liquor store.

Kellan Fairbanks, 25, was charged Monday with 1st-degree criminal damage to property; obstructing the legal process; and fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, Albert Lea police responded to Cheers Liquor Sunday, Nov. 3, after a caller said there was a man breaking into the store.

Court documents allege that police saw a person in black, alleged to be Fairbanks, in front of a broken window.

Fairbanks allegedly got on a bike, tried to evade officers, and was taken into custody after a struggle with two members of the police department.

Police claim they found a small hammer in his pocket, and police observed security footage that showed Fairbanks using the hammer to try to pry open the back door, then smash the front window panes and stick his head through.

Albert Lea police arrived at that point, according to court documents.

Fairbanks’ next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14.