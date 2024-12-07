Albert Lea lowering proposed tax levy by nearly 2%

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Albert Lea, the city is lowering their proposed tax levy.

The initial proposed property tax levy was set for 15.75%, but now, that number is being lowered to 14%.

If the levy is approved at Monday night’s city council meeting, it means if your home is valued at $100,000, your property taxes would increase by nearly $60 per year.

City officials say the increase comes from improvements being made at the city’s rec centers.