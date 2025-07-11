Albert Lea looks to rejuvenate its Blue Zones Project for summer

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Blue Zones Project is a decades-old project in Albert Lea driven by the community to help people live longer, healthier lives.

Now, the city wants to revamp the project one step at a time.

One step in the revamp process revolves around United Preschool at the United Methodist Church, which will soon be home to a walking club. The goal is get people out and about during the dog days of summer.

Annie Olson, the new moai coordinator for the Blue Zones Project, is excited to get things up and running again.

“I teach some fitness classes also, and I just like activity bringing people together of all ages,” Olson said.

Moai refers to a Japanese term meaning a group that is meant to provide and support.

With summer in full swing, Olson says now is the time to bring a walking moai back to Albert Lea.

“Some of our preschool families would think it would be nice to have that time that they can talk together. It’s usually drop off and go, so they’ll be able to have some time to communicate and set up playdates and different things. So more community time together,” Olson said,

The Blue Zones Project was brought to Albert Lea back in 2009, and in 2016, the city became the first certified Blue Zones community in the United States. However, the groups have fizzled out over time and are in need of a rejuvenation.

“They also had potluck moais, and so we thought about ‘oh it would be fun to bring back.’ And since then, in other communities, they have restaurant moais where they go out and eat at different places and try to find more healthy items on the menu,” said City Councilmember Cathy Malakowsky, who is also the Blue Zones Project Lead in the community.

Malakowsky says a lot of the work over the past couple years to revive the project has been done quietly and behind the scenes, but now, they are hoping to get the community involved.

“We’ve added more than 13 miles of new sidewalk and trails to make walking and biking easier for people. We’ve also adopted a number of policies, so a lot of the work has been done from behind the scenes, and now we’d like to bring it back to the forefront.”

By bringing Moais back, it’s bringing the hard work out of the shadows and into the light while providing a boost to those looking to stay active this summer.

“I’m going to go swim early at the Y in the morning. I’m much more apt to do that if I have to pick up a friend than if I’m just counting on myself to get there,” Malakowsky said.

In addition to being physically healthy, the moais can also provide an overall well-being mentally and socially.

“It’s just good for mental health, social being. I mean, it’s just a really important aspect in our lives for longevity,” said Olson.

The first moai group event is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the United Preschool where they will walk around the parking lot.

For more information on upcoming moai events, click here.