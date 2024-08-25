Albert Lea Kite Show raises money for Inclusive playground

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The funds raised for a new park playground at Edgewater Park in Albert Lea got higher Saturday, literally.

The city of Albert Lea and Great American Kites and Events all the way from Missouri teamed up to put together a kite show, bringing all sorts of shaped kites to the sky and creating an array of fun for the kids and their families.

“It’s a really fun thing, people should come to this,” said Anthony Glennen, a kid in attendance at the kite show.

One member of Great American Kites says the event was all about making memories.

“We’re here to just create and make memories, a lot of these kids that are out here, it’s the first time they’ve ever seen a kite. A lot of kids will remember this for the rest of their lives, and a lot of the adults will remember,” said Sean Beaver, from the Great American Kites and Events Organization in Polo, Missouri.

The new playground will feature wheelchair accessible swings, different slides for all and a non-slip surface.

The All Together Albert Lea volunteer program began working on this project back in July. With the event on Saturday, the hope is they can continue to build on their $1 million mark that was raised back in July.