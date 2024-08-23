Albert Lea kite festival kicks off this weekend

(ABC 6 News) — It’s almost time to fly sky high in Albert Lea as the Let Inclusion Fly Festival kicks off on Saturday, August 24th.

The event runs from 11 AM to 4 PM at Edgewater Park on Saturday, and it is a fundraiser for the All-Together volunteer group, which has raised enough money to start building the inclusive playground at the park. However, funds are still needed to complete it.

Participants should note that there will only be handicap parking at Edgewater Park for the kite festival, but there will be free event shuttles at Southwest Middle School (1601 W Front Street).