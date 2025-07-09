Albert Lea holds second Wind Down Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea is holding its second out of three Wind Down Wednesday events for the summer.

The community is invited to enjoy a variety of fun and family-friendly activities in downtown Albert Lea on Wednesday, July 9th.

Events today include the “Minute to Win It” game challenge at 2:15 p.m., a performance from the Dance Team Camp at 5:45 p.m., and a concert from BYOBrass from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will also be face painting, yard games, bounce houses, train rides, vendors, food trucks, and more.

All the fun runs until 8 p.m.