Albert Lea Fire Rescue responds to house fire Wednesday morning

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday morning around 7 a.m., Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Clark Street W.

According to a press release, employees of Jim and Dude’s noticed smoke coming from the building and called 911. Fire crews arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the house on all three levels.

The press release states one person was in the house at the time of the fire, and that person was exiting as fire crews arrived.

The person had started a camp-style fire in a tote on the main level to stay warm. The fire then burned through the tote and floor and dropped into the basement where it started other items on fire.

The fire then extended into an outside wall and worked its way up to the second floor and attic space.

Fire crews worked on the scene for about two hours checking for fire extension. No injures were reported.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue is reminding residents that starting a wood or other type of fire in a house can be deadly. Not only can people lose control of the fire, but the fire produces dangerous gases.

The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted Albert Lea Fire Rescue on the scene.