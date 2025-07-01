Albert Lea Fire Rescue responds to house fire Tuesday morning

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday morning, Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Jefferson Avenue.

According to ALFR, smoke was reported at the home, and employees of the Albert Lea Public Works Department noticed the smoke and called 911.

Fire crews arrived on scene around 10:21 a.m. and found a two-story home with smoke coming out a first-floor window. The home consisted of two apartments with one on the main level and another on the second level.

Fire crews entered the home and found a fire in a bedroom on the main level, which was extinguished.

No one was at the home at the time of the fire, and the cause was determined to be an overheated extension cord.

No injuries were reported, and officials estimated that there were $10,000 in damages to the home and its contents.

The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted on the scene.