Albert Lea Fire Rescue respond to garage fire

(ABC 6 News) – A fire broke out in a garage in Albert Lea on Thursday night, resulting in no injuries, but hefty damage costs to the building.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue says it responded to the call at 1019 St. Joseph Ave. around 8:42 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, after a neighbor reported smoke coming from the garage door.

That neighbor was able to make contact with the homeowner and make sure everyone was safe.

A quick fire attack put the flames out in about 5 minutes, though crews remained on the scene for about another hour to look for hot spots.

According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, the homeowner had been working in the garage earlier that day and some sparks got into an upholstery item. The embers remained dormant for a few hours until they received air and ignited.

No injuries were reported, but damage to the garage is estimated at $30,000.