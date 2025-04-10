Albert Lea Fire Rescue called to house fire on Thursday

(ABC 6 News) — Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded to a Valley Avenue home on Thursday morning around 10 a.m. for a reported house fire.

According to ALFR, the resident came home, noticed smoke showing from the building, and called 911.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the house on the second floor.

ALFR said the resident had heavy contents and electrical cords throughout the bedroom where the fire originated. However, the cause remains undetermined at this time.

Fire crews spent about an hour on the scene to check for any fire extension.

The resident was treated by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation and released at the scene.

ALFR is reminding residents to maintain a pathway for evacuation in sleeping areas and to only use extension cords for temporary use.

The Albert Lea Police Department assisted at the scene.