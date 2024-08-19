Albert Lea driver dead after north Iowa crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 63-year-old individual from Albert Lea is dead following a crash in Winnebago county Sunday morning.

According to Iowa State Patrol, it happened in Scarville around 10:41 a.m.

The driver was heading south on 200th Avenue near 485th Street, when they failed to negotiate a curve leaving the roadway and rolled several times.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP is choosing not to release the name of the deceased until next of kin is notified.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Mills Police and Fire Departments, Scarville Fire Department, Forest City Ambulance and Dick’s Towing all assisted at the scene.