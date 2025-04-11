Albert Lea community speaks out for detained college students

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Multiple students from colleges across the state had their visas cancelled with little to no warning, it’s become a bit of a pattern in Minnesota.

One of those students from Minnesota State Mankato is being held at the Freeborn County Jail. In response, people from the community came together on a chilly Thursday afternoon to voice their disapproval of the student’s detainment.

One protester, Daphne Hamborg, said she felt compelled to show her support for college students who sometimes can’t advocate for themselves.

“I think college students, especially exchange students, are very vulnerable and it’s hard to find people to defend them,” Hamborg said.

Thursday’s protest started with chants led by Albert Lea resident Angie Hanson. Then, speakers were invited to the megaphone to share personal stories explaining why the issue mattered to them.

Among the speakers was Joel Xavier who said he drove from his home in Verona, Wisconsin, to visit his friends in his hometown of Albert Lea. When he learned about the protest, he made sure to carve some time out to speak out.

“We don’t want to wait until everybody is gone. We want to make our voices heard and say, ‘this is wrong,'” Xavier said.

The protest had its fair share of hecklers as people drove by and shouted at the gathering. One person stopped his car in traffic and got out of his vehicle to express his feelings toward the protesters.

Even before the protest began, Albert Lea resident Del Schroader said he was mad the protest was happening and wished people did their research on the issue.

“A lot of these people, they’re going along with the narrative, instead of doing their own homework,” Schroader said.

The cancellation of student visas is part of a broad effort from the Trump administration. President Trump said he wants to move quickly in detaining immigrants in an effort to boost national security.

“We’re detaining them, and we are throwing them the hell out of our country. We have no apologies, and we are moving very fast,” Trump said.

So far over 10 students from Minnesota colleges have run into complications with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

As for the student from Riverland Community College who had their visa revoked, the college said they are checking the visas of their international students daily in order to stay on top of the issue.