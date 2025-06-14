Albert Lea community grappling mixed emotions after 2 died in shooting

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified 44-year-old Nathaniel Bailey of Albert Lea, on Friday, as the man who law enforcement allegedly shot after Bailey posed a weapon.

Law enforcement was dispatched to a home in rural Albert Lea on Tuesday after receiving a report of a man that texted a woman that he had just killed his mother.

A woman was found dead and later identified as 66-year-old Brenda Krause of Albert Lea.

ABC 6 News went to rural Albert Lea the same day the BCA identified Bailey and Krause as the two who died.

The close-knit community was disturbed by what played out and would only speak on the condition of anonymity.

One person said Bailey had issues with domestic abuse.

“I knew there was problems along the way, but it seemed like everybody that dealt with him had problems and it seemed to get worse,” anonymous said.

Court records indicated Bailey had a history of domestic abuse, one of which was against his mother, the woman law enforcement said they found dead in the home.

One member of Bailey’s family told ABC 6 that he had a history of mental health issues that he sought help for, but that help never came, leaving the community to grapple a mix of emotions.

“It’s a tough one, its been talked about by the whole neighborhood around, it’s something we’re not used to,” anonymous said.

Law enforcement said Bailey died at the scene leaving some community members feeling a little perplexed by the situation.

“People feel better about it, not having maybe the problem anymore, it’s tough when you say it like that,” anonymous said.

Law enforcement said the investigation is ongoing as of Friday evening.