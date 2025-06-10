Albert Lea City Council votes to purchase former Broadway Theater building

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, the Albert Lea City Council voted in favor of purchasing the former Broadway Theater building.

The building sits at 338 Broadway Avenue South, and the cost of purchase was approved at $20,000.

The city also plans to spend $10,000 to clean out the building. The city’s plan is to redevelop the site.

The vote comes after the council voted to remove the building back in March.

