Albert Lea City Council votes to approve bid for remodel of City Arena and Aquatic Center

(ABC 6 News) — At Monday’s meeting, the Albert Lea City Council unanimously voted to approve a bid for remodeling the City Arena and Aquatic Center.

The vote approved the low bid for the remodeling along with a construction management agreement with Apex Facility Solutions and a contingency allowance.

Altogether, the remodeling at the arena and pool will cost $1.74 million, which $3650 under the budgeted amount.

In addition, the council unanimously voted to proceed with a plan for the Albert lea Parks Department to build public restrooms near the Splash Pad at the north end of Broadway Avenue downtown. Councilmember Larry Baker abstained from the vote due to working for Arrow Building Centers, which drew the plans for the building.

The Public Works Department presented three options for the restroom building, which will also include a storage area.

Two options were for prefabricated buildings at $420,500 and $254,500, but a third option was for the Parks Department to provide the labor for building the restrooms and overseeing the construction project.

With the Council vote, the City will seek bids for materials, foundation, electrical and plumbing work. This option is estimated to cost $200,000, which is $50,000 less than the budget of $250,000. The Albert Lea Parks and Recreation Board recommended the least expensive option of the Parks Department building the restrooms.

Finally, the council unanimously voted to accept a $250,000 donation from the Albert Lea Hockey Association toward an expansion of the lobby at the City Arena.