Albert Lea City Council to vote on regulation of cannabis sales

(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday night, the Albert Lead City Council will cast its final vote on changing how the sale of cannabis products is regulated.

The new proposed regulations were proposed at the last city council meeting. If passed, registration applications for new cannabis businesses in Albert Lea would be done on a first come first serve basis. It would also limit the number of cannabis stores to two within city limits.

New applicants also can not have a history of past due payments on their property taxes.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m.