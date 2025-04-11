Albert Lea City Council to consider remodeling proposal for City Hall at Monday’s meeting

(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea City Council is considering a remodel for City Hall, and the topic will be brought to discussion at next Monday’s city council meeting on April 14.

According to the city’s engagement and enrichment director, Cathy Malakowsky, a joint committee of city staff and councilors have studied security and space issues at City Hall and have recommended a number of changes.

These changes include adding a key card system for door locks, moving service windows to enable staff to see activity in the lobby, more expedient emergency exit routes, and adding a public meeting room, employee breakroom, and employee-only restroom.

The estimate for this remodeling is $1.5 million, but it depends on how competitive bids would be and whether the project is completed in phases.

Malakowsky said the remodeling proposal does not include space changes to the Albert Lea Public Library, and public access would remain the same.

The Albert Lea City Hall was built in 1967, and its last major renovation was for the library in 2007.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include a final vote on eliminating the public safety director position that oversees the police and fire departments, a presentation on invasive weeds in Fountain Lake, and a vote to accept a donation from the Freeborn County Trail Association to build a Blazing Star Trail shelter at Frank Hall Park.

Related: Albert Lea shares more details about possible elimination of public safety director

The April 14 work session begins at 5:30 p.m. with the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Both will be open to the public and held in the council chambers on the top floor of City Hall.