Albert Lea City Council meets to discuss Blazing Star redevelopment

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – At the latest Albert Lea City Council meeting, Mayor Rich Murray proclaimed the week of October 6th-12th, 2024, as Fire Prevention Week, and October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Also on the agenda was a public hearing related to the Blazing Star redevelopment.

They voted on creating a Tax Increment Financing District that would use increases in property taxes to go towards the cleanup of the site.

The cost for the cleanup would be around $1.7 million.

“That’s going to be used to help make the property actually be developed because there are certain liabilities that come with it,” City Engineer Ian Rigg said.

The city is also seeking proposals to fix up a house at 821 Jefferson Avenue.

They acquired it by tax forfeiture and is looking to give the property another chance.

“I do believe that there is interest and we should hopefully get a proposal from somebody that we hope will be acceptable and improve our housing stock,” Rigg said.

The house has been an issue over the past year, and the city is inching closer to finding a new owner.