Albert Lea City Council makes decision on land that has long stood empty

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday, the Albert Lea City Council made an important decision on city-owned land that has remained empty for about 20 years.

That land is the 4 acre corner lot at the Blazing Star Landing. During the meeting, the council discussed what the city will do with that land.

Part of the land will be sold to Kwik Trip for $750,000, which will be used to build a new convenience store.

They also plan to sell another part of the land to a private firm called Albert Lea Family Housing to build low-income family housing.

City Manager Ian Rigg talked about how these decisions would be good for the community and the city’s infrastructure. He stated “some of those people who do not have very high incomes are also an important part to our community, to our economy, and we do not want to see them go anywhere else; we really want them to stay here, and we also hope through the process will bring more people into the community.”

Many of the other city council members seemed to agree with Rigg.

The offers to both Kwik Trip and Albert Lea Family Housing were both accepted by the council. The city will now be responsible for cleaning up the land and installing infrastructure such as roads.