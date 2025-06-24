Albert Lea City Council extends temporary housing permit

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A temporary housing solution in Albert Lea has been extended to the next two years.

The council unanimously passed a resolution extending an interim use permit for housing on the north side of town close to I-90.

The arrangement lets new hires at Select Foods live in what is otherwise an industrial area of town until they can find a permanent place to live.

Up to four people have lived there at one time. The City of Albert Lea found the arrangement is a successful pipeline to quickly getting new workers into the community.

“Most of those new hires have found permanent housing in as little as one month, but some have had to stay up to four months,” said City Manager Ian Rigg.

There are conditions the property has to follow, including obeying noise ordinances and putting all trash in an on-site dumpster.